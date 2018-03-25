Road to Maha 2018 roadshows kick-off in Sarawak

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LUNDU: The Road to Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism Show 2018 (Maha 2018) series of roadshows kicked off in the state today.

According to the roadshow series organisers, Sarawak was chosen as the first venue for the series of roadshows.

The series of roadshows will be held in other states of the country after this.

For the roadshow in Sarawak, Lundu Town Waterfront was chosen as the venue where the roadshow is held and the roadshow will be held here for two days – yesterday (Mar 24) and today (Mar 25).

“The roadshow in Sarawak is unique because the roadshow incorporates the local Sarawakian culture. This roadshow is also divided into six exhibition clusters with 122 stall participating in this roadshow,” according to a statement by the event’s organisers.

Present to officiate the roadshow’s launching ceremony was Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg as he arrived in town riding on his high-powered motorcycle.

In his speech, he commented that he was thankful that the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry (MoA) has chosen Sarawak as not only one of the venues for the roadshow but the first one as well.

Apart from that, he was also thankful for the support from various agencies, government department and the people of Lundu in making the event a success.

During the launching ceremony it was also announced that 138 individual have received In-Kind Contribution (IKC) grants from the Young Agropreneur Unit.

A few individuals who received the grants were called to receive their grants symbolically from Abang Johari during the ceremony.

Also present during the ceremony were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and wife Datin Amar Doreen Mayang, Tanjong Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro- based Industry Datuk Anthony Nogeh Gumbek, Minister for Natural Resources and Environment Dat0 Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Datin Seri Feona Junaidi and other officials.

MAHA 2018 is a show that promotes agriculture and agro-based industries, showcasing all the different components of this fast-growing industry.

It is scheduled to be held from Nov 22 to Dec 2 this year in Serdang.