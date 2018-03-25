Saban, Lakiput want Bumiputera status

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The state and federal governments are urged to find the best possible solution to end the issue of Bumiputera status among minority ethnic groups in Sarawak.

In making the call, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau revealed that some Baram constituents had expressed their dissatisfaction that their race or ethnicity, particularly those from the Saban and Lakiput ethnic groups, were not officially recognised as Bumiputeras.

“I recalled some years back I met the Chief Justice of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Richard Malanjum who informed us that only Parliament can help us solve the issue.

“Therefore, what Baram MP Anyi Ngau did in the recent Parliament session by voicing out the issue is timely and goes to show that the government is serious in finding a holistic solution to the issue,” Dennis told an audience of over 100 constituents from Baram parliamentary constituency during a question-and-answer session at the ‘Townhall Jasa Jelajah Akar Umbi’ forum held at Beluru community hall in Bakong recently. Dennis emphasised that the issue must be solved promptly to enable these ethnic groups to enjoy facilities and privileges offered to Bumiputeras in the country.

“We want to provide access to more facilities to those who have yet to receive it as they have not been recognised as Bumiputeras,” he added.

Dennis was answering a question from Persatuan Lakiput Sarawak president Leonard Lucas.

“Various problems arise as some of us from the Lakiput ethnic group are not recognised as Bumiputeras. This includes the issue of ‘pemakai menoa’ (territorial domain) and ‘pulau galau’ (communal forest reserve),” said Leonard.

According to Leonard, the problem of Bumiputera status seems to be more evident among the younger generation today.

“Parents and grandparents do have their Bumiputera status but when it comes to their children and grandchildren, such issue arises due to poor management by the state government which had resulted in the younger generation to be included in the non-Bumiputera database.

“If this problem continues, our people will be oppressed and we will lose our rights,” he added.

The forum was moderated by head of Special Affairs Department (Jasa) Miri Division Lukanisman Awang Sauni with Assistant Minister of Local Government and Marudi assemblyman Datu Dr Penguang Manggil and Jasa think tank panellist cum strategic communications director Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz as panellists.