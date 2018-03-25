Sarawak plans to purchase cargo plane worth RM10 mln

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

LUNDU: Sarawak plans to purchase a three-tonne cargo plane worth RM10 million, to enable easier export of the state’s agricultural products from the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said once available, the cargo plane will be attached to the state Agriculture Ministry.

“We will focus on creating infrastructures to support the industry. We also plan to purchase a three-tonne cargo plane worth RM10 million which will be attached to the state Agriculture Ministry.

“The plane will enable easier export of our agricultural products outside the state. At the same time we will set up an office next year in Singapore to deal with promoting our tourism and agricultural products,” he said at the Road to Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism 2018 (Maha 2018) expo at Lundu Waterfront,here today.

With the cargo plane, Abang Johari said the state government is also planning to build landing strip in Sadok and Tunoh where agricultural produce from and around the areas could be brought to Kuching and exported outside faster and more efficiently.

In noting that the state is spending about RM3 billion annually to import food and fulfill demands, Abang Johari said the state government will intensify efforts to modernise the agriculture industry in Sarawak and mitigate reliance on imported food.

“Sarawak has vast land and we should look into how we can intensify farming and agriculture.We should be the main player and exporting food to other countries as we have the land,” said Abang Johari.

He also highlighted that the state had been able to increase its contributions to the total nation agricultural produce from RM11.8 billion or 14.3 per cent to RM14.7 billion or 16.8 per cent.

On digital economy, Abang Johari said the Internet of Things has its bigger role in agriculture, with the usage of internet to control the management of farms.

“The younger generation of farmers are well informed on this and the state government must be ready to allocate the proper assistance and policies to suit the current needs of the industry,” he added.

In terms of assisting the industry financially, Abang Johari said some RM200 million had been allocated as venture capital this year to assists agricultural entrepreneur and to boost the industry.

Also present at the event were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Santubong MP Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.