Sarawak 

Sarawak Risda receives RM20.7 million for rubber replanting

Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi

SELANGAU: Sarawak Risda has received an allocation of RM20.7 million for replanting of rubber  involving  5,564 acres of land.

This is part of RM158.3 million of the Rubber to Rubber Replanting Programme (TSGG) involving  54,057 hectares of land throughout the country.

Rural and Regional Development Deputy Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said this amount is part of the RM388.6 million allocated to Risda under the 11th Malaysia Plan for development programmes in the country this year.

“The Sibu Division Risda office was given RM12 million, of which RM5.36 million is for the replanting of rubber in 550 hectares of land and another in 749 hectares, “ he said.

Alexander Nanta was speaking at the launch of the Rubber Collection Centre and opening of the Nanga Sekuau Agropolitan Plantation Site here by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun, who is also Selangau Member of Parliament.

The Agrolitan project, he said, was an integrated development programme targeted at eradicating poverty and increasing the income and standard of living of rural folks. – Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (50%)
  • Interesting (50%)
  • Angry (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.