State to open 7th Community College

SIBU: Higher Education Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Mary Yap Kain Ching will declare open Community College, Sibu branch at Campus Park in Wawasan Road here on April 9.

International Trade and E-Commerce Minister and Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh revealed this during a function at Yew Chai Toh Road in Engkilo near here yesterday.

“The college offers short, medium and long courses. For the time being, long two-year courses at certificate level are on tourism and hospitality,” he added.

“The college will be open for registration after the official opening,” he said.

According to earlier media reports, the campus located in four shop lots include a staff room, computer lab, lecture rooms, meeting room, discussion room and a mock restaurant for students’ training.

The community college will offer medium term courses and short term courses such as baking, sewing, fashion and design, baking and so forth.

With the new campus in Sibu, Sarawak will have seven community colleges. The others are in Kuching, Bau, Santubong, Betong, Sarikei and Miri.