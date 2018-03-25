Stiff punishment should encourage rape victims to seek justice – Fatimah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The court’s stiff punishment on Friday for a school gardener convicted of rape should give rape victims in the state the confidence to come forward, said Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Motis Juwel, 56, was sentenced to 80 years in prison and 18 strokes of the rotan for statutory rape and sex crimes against children.

“I hope that the stiff punishment can become a deterrent to rape, especially statutory rape. They (victims) need not suffer in silence,” Fatimah told thesundaypost yesterday.

She commended the quick action of police in arresting the gardener on the same day after a police report was lodged by a school teacher, and the court for arriving at the judgement quickly.

“I am very pleased to see that the whole chain of support system for victims of rape is in place,” she added.

On the victim, who is speech impaired, Fatimah said proper counselling would be provided.