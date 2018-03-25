Voters in Peninsular Malaysia will vote for change in GE14 – Zaid

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Former Umno heavyweight Datuk Mohd Zaid Ibrahim said he believed electors in Peninsular Malaysia would vote for a change in the 14th general election (GE14).

The former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of legal affairs and judicial reform said “Umno is Malay first, Islam first, money first” and that Malaysians should not accept this policy.

“Many years ago, I was in Umno and I saw abuse of power, corruption and arrogance. This party is no longer suitable, its leaders are not suitable to govern the country anymore.

“Your Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) told you to give him your votes so that he could negotiate with (Prime Minister Datuk Seri) Najib (Tun Razak).

“But all those years, you have many seats, you could not negotiate with Umno because you’re afraid of them. Umno controls the country by bullying the people,” he said when invited to a Democratic Action Party (DAP) fund-raising dinner themed ‘New Deal New Hope’ near Hon Ang Restaurant here last night.

Zaid said: “Umno will lose this election (GE14) and I just hope that Sabah and Sarawak will not go and support Najib.”

According to Zaid, Sabah and Sarawak would be making a huge mistake to support Najib given that “the whole world is laughing at us not just because of 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Berhad) but also how they redraw the boundary”.

He said Sarawakians would realise that they had no reason to support Barisan Nasional (BN) if they looked at the bigger picture and a lot more issues that are affecting them.

“You want the 20 per cent oil and gas royalties but how are you going to get that when you cannot negotiate with them? Najib can’t give it to you because he needs all the money to pay all the debts including that RM52 billion of 1MDB.

“So you don’t talk about MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963), Sarawak For Sarawakians and autonomy, it is meaningless. So long as you support him, it will be the same in the next five years, and you already gave them 50 years,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman and Bandar Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen accused Abang Johari of trying to confuse Sarawakians with his statement on Sarawak having gained regulatory power in its oil and gas.

The DAP Sarawak chairman asserted that no one could equate regulatory power with ownership, and as far as oil and gas was concerned, Petronas had the ownership as stipulated under the Petroleum Development Act (PDA) 1974.

“Yes, you can have the regulatory power but you still don’t have the ownership. Which means you’re still getting only five per cent of oil and gas royalties.

“Abg Jo cannot get the 20 per cent which was unanimously passed in the State Legislative Assembly in 2014, so he talked about regulatory power instead.”

Among those present were Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chairman Baru Bian, DAP Sarawak founder Chong Siew Chiang, Stampin MP Julian Tan, Pending assemblyman Violet Yong, former Bintulu MP Ting Ling Kiaw, DAP Sarawak secretary Alan Ling, DAP’s candidate for Stampin Dr Kelvin Yii and DAP Socialist Youth Petra Jaya publicity secretary Abdul Aziz Isa.