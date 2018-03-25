Youth, pregnant sister dead in two-vehicle crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Two siblings lost their lives after the motorcycle they were riding rear-ended a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle at Km11, Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa near here yesterday.

The deceased were identified as 23-year-old Ronaldo Savio Nyigot from Taman Samarindah and Christina Fawcet Nyigot, 37, from Tabuan Dayak who was riding pillion.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said both vehicles were travelling in the same direction from Mile 7 heading towards Kota Samarahan when Ronaldo lost control of his machine and rammed the rear of the vehicle in front of a church around 8.30am.

“The motorcyclist (Ronaldo) died at the scene while his eight months pregnant sister was rushed to Sarawak General Hospital Heart Centre where doctors tried to save both mother and foetus.

“Both mother and foetus were pronounced dead at 11.30am.”

Alexson said the bodies were taken to Sarawak General Hospital mortuary for a postmortem.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old 4WD driver was unharmed during the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road and Transport Act 1987, said Alexson.