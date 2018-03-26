Be close to the people to deliver better service — Bintulu OCPD

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: District police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili is determined to bring the police force here to greater heights to better serve the people and the country.

Speaking in conjunction with the 211th Police Day celebration here yesterday, he called on his officers and personnel to be closer to the people, especially at the grassroots level.

“Indeed, 211 is a very mature age for PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) and surely we are already in a very strong position. Thus, the maturity should be reflected in excellent service of high quality and commitment to provide the best in preserving the country’s peace and harmony,” said Zulkipli.

On the local level, he said he had implemented many community-based activities to get closer to the people on the ground, and will continue to do so.

Since the beginning of the year, he said programmes such as dialogue sessions with the people, Customers Day, ‘Meet and Greet’ sessions at commercial areas, and community policing programmes at housing areas as well as longhouses have been implemented.

During the ceremony, Zulkipli presented awards and certificates of appreciation to several police personnel and members of the public.

Samalaju assemblyman Majang Renggi, Bintulu Resident Jack Aman, Bintulu District Officer Mataip Sayu, community leaders and retired senior police officers were among those present at the event.