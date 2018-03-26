CM: Kampung Pugu beach can be a major seaside tourism spot

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LUNDU: Kampung Pugu beach, about a 25-minute drive away from this town, has the potential to be developed into a major seaside tourism spot in Tanjong Datu.

In stating this, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg sees the area as being strategically situated near Gunung Gading and the beach – an ideal place for recreation and resting.

“The late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem had the vision, during his tenure as chief minister, and me in Tourism Ministry.

“He saw the potential to develop this area as it is among the most beautiful and scenic sandy beaches in Borneo,” Abang Johari spoke at ‘Kembara Santai Pemuda PBB N8 Satok’ – a convoy programme to Pugu beach here yesterday.

Impressed with the view at Pugu beach, Abang Johari visualised that the place could be turned into a camping spot similar to a campervan, which is very popular in Australia.

“Apart from camping site, it can be integrated with rental of jet skis to add more excitement,” he added.

With the place being very windy, he believed that kiting events could also be held there.

Acknowledging that the area had problem with low water pressure, Abang Johari said RM17 million would be allocated this year to improve booster pumps to ensure stable water supply to Kampung Pugu and its surrounding areas.

Earlier on, Tanjong Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, who is Adenan’s widow – said she and Adenan were impressed by Pugu beach during their first visit to the area by boat.

“Back then, there was no proper road but with proper tar-sealed road now, I believe we can expect more visitors to this place,” she said.

Also joining the high-powered motorcycle entourage were Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni and Kuching North Datuk Bandar Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Julai.