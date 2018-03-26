Deputy commander: S’wak GOF all out to combat cross-border crimes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sarawak General Operations Force (GOF) is fully committed to curbing cross-border crimes, says deputy commander ACP Sar’ie Fauzi.

He says all three battalions that form the state GOF – Battalion 10 Sibu, Battalion 11 Kuching, and Battalion 12 Miri – are always on the alert when it comes to border security and transnational crimes.

“Recently, Battalion 11 busted a drug syndicate in Kampung Telok Melano and seized RM1.4 million worth of narcotics. This is the biggest success for the state’s GOF so far this year,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after the 211th Police Day celebration at Sarawak GOF headquarters in Batu Kawa here yesterday, Sar’ie pointed out that close cooperation with other government agencies is vital in curbing cross-border crimes.

“We work closely with other agencies though intergrated operations codenamed ‘Ops Libas’.

“Once we obtain the information (tip-off), we mobilise our team and, together with the cooperation with other agencies, proceed to take action,” he said, adding the state GOF has recorded many successes under ‘Ops Libas’.

The ceremony saw Sar’ie presenting appreciation certificates to GOF officers and personnel for their excellent work performance.