MIRI: A 65-year-old mentally challenged man was made homeless when an afternoon fire razed his house in Pujut 4 today.

The fire was believed to have started around 4.35pm.

No casualties were reported.

The elderly man identified as Mustapha Sebli, who alone in the house, managed to escape unhurt.

A team of personnel from Lopeng and Fire Rescue Station rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 4.40pm.