Flood victims in Serian receive monetary aid

SERIAN: A total of 271 families from six villages here received RM135,500 in compassionate funds for hardship experienced during the floods earlier this year.

The funds were handed over during a ceremony held at Serian Community Hall yesterday.

Serian MP Dato’ Sri Richard Riot Jaem said that it was the first handout of compassionate funds by the Prime Minister’s Department, together with National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) this year.

“As Serian MP, I am very thankful to the PM and Nadma for picking Serian as the first recipient,” he told reporters after the ceremony.

When queried, Riot said that they were not considering any flood mitigation project in Serian as the flash flood would clear up on its own after a few days.

“In the East Coast, it is necessary because the water sits stagnant for up to two weeks. Here, most of it is gone in five days.”

Riot, who is also Human Resources Minister, added that it wasn’t something he was worried about based on his 20 over years of experience as Serian MP.

“I am always on the ground when there is a flood. I was in Kuala Lumpur when the last one happened. When I was notified, I rushed back here to be with the victims.”

Also present was Nadma Awareness and Social Development Director Mohamad Zahari Razali.

The recipients came from six affected villages in the Serian Division namely Kpg Hulu (144), Kpg Sorak Melayu (47), Kpg Mentung Birawan (45), Kpg Slabi Plaman (16), Kpg Melayu Balai Ringin (12), Kpg Slabi Entukuh (7).