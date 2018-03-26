Fostering unity through KRTs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The establishment of neighbourhood watch committees (KRT) can foster the spirit of unity among the community.

According to Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim, KRTs can serve as the eyes and ears of the government in disseminating information concerning unity, which ought to be observed and applied by the community.

“The issue of unity is very sensitive and it must be inculcated in the younger generation in order to ensure that it can be sustained,” she said when officiating at the ‘Majlis Jasamu Disemai, Hasil Dituai’ programme in Sebuyau yesterday.

During the event, Rohani, who is also Batang Lupar MP, contributed welfare assistance and wheelchairs to the needy families there. The event, organised by Kampung Ulu Skitang KRT, was attended by more than 200 villagers from around the area.