‘Grab opportunities that come your way’

BETONG: The people must remain focused in grabbing the opportunities that come their way as they continue their participation in state development.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas advises all to not just wait for aid without putting in any effort to help themselves.

He also points out that the government has outlined many initiatives slated for more effective planning, to ensure that the people can accept and be engaged in these government’s policies.

“With the support given by the government, as well as the latest technology and various policies developed, there is no reason for the people to not recognise the government’s capability in providing the facilities to the people. All this is done so that the people can be more competitive.

“The existing resources becomes an edge for us to work harder, plan the economy better and increase our family income further,” he said at the launch of the ‘Women Entrepreneurs Empowerment Seminar for Layar and Bukit Saban Legislative Areas’ at Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan Sports Hall here yesterday.

Uggah, who is also Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Minister, believed that the involvement of women in various fields should be recognised as a way to empower them further and also to further strengthen the sanctity and foundation of the family institution.

Moreover, he wanted the seminar participants to share what they had learned with other womenfolk.

“What the participants have obtained from such a programme needs to be followed up through a meeting with (executive) members (of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu, or PBB) and minutes should be written.

“The minutes must be prepared so that it can serve as proof that they have carried out their duties.” Meanwhile Uggah, who is Bukit Saban assemblyman, said his constituency and Layar has over 20,000 hectares of land that are yet to be developed.

In this regard, he said the development would be implemented under various plans including durian, pineapple and coconut plantations – all meant to fulfil market needs.

At the same time, the government would ensure that every inch of native land would be developed so that it could generate incomes meant to benefit the people, assured Uggah who came to the function with his wife Datin Amar Doreen Mayang.

Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu and his wife Rosemary Wong, Betong Resident Friday Belik, Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (Sains) advisor Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu and his wife Tan Sri Empiang Jabu, and former Bukit Saban assemblyman Robert Lawson Chuat were also present at the event.