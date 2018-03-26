iCar Asia launches iCar Data, showcase trends in auto sector

PETALING JAYA: iCar Asia, owner of Asean’s number one network of automotive portals in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, announced that car manufactures, banks as well as insurance companies will now have a platform to easily obtain valuable data on the automotive industry in Asia.

Speaking at the launch of iCar Data at the Nicsmann 1940s By Lewré at the The Starling Mall, Jonathan Adams, chief marketing officer of iCar Asia, said that big data is everywhere and used in nearly every type of business.

“It’s clear from the way companies are engaging in big data analytics that it is playing a big role in achieving new levels of success.

“We understand the importance of data and we are revving our engines to use data as a key driving force in understanding automotive trends as well as consumer behaviour. Like every industry, the automotive industry is also going through an era of transformational change and the need for cutting edge marketing tools to help maintain or grow market share has never been more crucial.

“By having these data insights, iCar Asia can provide customers with insights into what car buyers are looking at,” shared Adams.

He added that with the strong presence through seven brands in three of the largest automotive markets within the region and with over 400,000 automotive listings reaching over 11 million potential car buyers monthly, iCar Asia is able to generate insightful data and market trends.

This includes pricing and depreciation trends as well as market reports that will provide valuable insights to car manufactures, car dealers, banks as well as insurance companies with information on consumer search trends.

“As the leading automotive platform in Asean, we are excited to be able to offer our customers across the industry transparent, timely and relevant information on the automotive industry. We collect over 1TB of data of every month on consumer search behaviour and can now host this data on one platform. We know for example, in February this year, 26 per cent of Malaysian car buyers expressed interest in a white coloured cars and Proton and Perodua cars was preferred in red,” explained Adams.

He added that, “Aside from telling you what type of colour car buyers are looking at, we can also provide car demand trends, market reports, types of car, make, models and other market trends in each market. Our aim is to empower the automotive industry with the most comprehensive data across our markets,” Adams added.

For more in-depth information and access to all tools and transactions available on iCar Data, customers can subscribe to iCar Data service by emailing media.sales@icarasia.com or by visiting icardata.icarasia.com