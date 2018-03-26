Kpg Sungai Maong to be modern Malay village soon – Abang Johari

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Kampung Sungai Maong here will soon be a modern Malay village in the city, according to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

One of his first steps to transform the village by announcing the construction of a proper road that leads to their village from the nearest main road.

According to him, he will request the Public Works Department to do a research on the current village road before doing realigment on the current road at the village soon.

Speaking to the villagers after performing prayers at the village’s Darul Istiqlaal mosque today, he also commented that the new road will come with a new bridge.

To get to the village, one must travel using a narrow road and cross a bailey bridge along the way currently.

“I have always had plans to bring more development this area and now is the time that happens. The development plan for this village’s new road will take place from now to 2019,” he added.

Apart from that he also commented that bridge which will be part of the road might cost around RM10 million.

Once completed, the village will no longer ba isolated from the city and will become a part of the city itself.

Other things which Abang Johari mentioned during his visit was that a housing area will also be developed near the village soon.

“I want the villagers to know that all these development will take time. I nevertheless hope that they will continue to support us,” he said.

He also prsented the village’s Darul Istiqlaal Mosque with a grant during the event, as to help the mosque’s with its activities.