Lee: Total involvement of young business community vital for state digital economy

MIRI: The youth section of Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) is urged to give total support to the state transformation programme via digital economy.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Arts Datuk Lee Kim Shin said total participation from the young business community is vital to ensure the success of the state government’s aspiration for Sarawak to be a digital economy.

Kim Shin, who is also Senadin assemblyman, said this when officiating at Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI)’s networking dinner with its Youth Section at Imperial Hotel on Saturday.

Besides keeping abreast with latest information and communication technology (ICT), he wanted the youth section to attend talks and courses related to digital economy.

“If you are being invited to attend any talk or course related to digital economy or ICT, please make yourself free and attend the event. Apart from acquiring new knowledge, such talk and course will assist you to adapt to the current demand in digital economy development.”

Also present were chairman of MCCCI Lee Khoi Yun.