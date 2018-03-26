Memories don’t die — Police officer’s widow

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Jabah Mingku Voon, the widow of the late DSP Michael Padel, who perished in an ambush in Semporna, Sabah in 2013 has a message for the public.

“Always respect and appreciate the policemen for their sacrifice and

contribution to the country. All of us should remember and never belittle the role of the security forces because without them, our country could be in chaos and we may not even be able to sleep soundly at night,” she told Bernama.

She was met at the 211th Police Day celebration held at Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarters here yesterday.

According to Jabah, 40, she and her son Macluie Michael, 16, were invited every year since 2013 to join the Police Day celebration, which they never declined. She said although they had Michael for just a while, memories of him would never die.

It was also not surprising that she could not help being overcome by emotion when the patriotic song dedicated to the police force, ‘Sang Saka Biru’ was sung during the parade.

The late Michael was Special Branch chief at Semporna District Police Headquarters when he was slain along with two other officers and four personnel in an ambush by Sulu terrorists at Kampung Seri Jaya Simunul, Semporna on March 2, 2013.

Then an ASP, he was posthumously promoted to the rank of DSP at the 206th Police Anniversary celebration in 2013.

Jabah when asked on how she and Macluie had been coping, replied that they had accepted the reality that the only choice was to carry on with life as usual.

“I opened a cafe at Kota Samarahan eight months ago; Macluie is a student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kota Samarahan and he is also doing well academically,” she said.

Understandably too, Michael and the tragedy are never far from her mind.

“I cannot forget the tragedy. I and my son visit Michael’s resting place at Makam Pahlawan in Jalan Taman Budaya every week or once a fortnight as well as on special days..such as today,” she said. — Bernama