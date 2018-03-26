Ministry supports state’s vision to embrace digital economy

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia supports the state government’s vision on digital economy.

Its minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said Sarawakians are fortunate to have a far-sighted chief minister like Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who has a clear vision to sustain the state’s growth based on digital economy and the Internet of Things (IoT).

“Besides fighting for the state’s rights, he (Abang Johari) made the effort to jump on digital economy and make it into Sarawak’s future,” said Salleh at the Harmony Nite themed ‘United We Stand’ at Kota Sentosa Square on Saturday night.

According to him, it is projected that by 2025, digitalisation will be able to create one million job opportunities in Malaysia, bringing economic and social benefits to the people in the country – particularly Sarawak.

He pointed out that this was one of the reasons why the Sarawak government was adamant in going for digital economy.

“The ministry will give its full support and cooperation to provide better internet coverage and speed. Together, we can realise the dream to make Sarawak the leader in digitalisation” said Salleh.

Earlier this year, the ministry had allocated RM500 million to add to the state’s budget of RM1 billion to upgrade and construct internet and communication infrastructures in the state.

On another note, Salleh said the concert, which was organised by the state Information Department, was to bring people together and instil the spirit of harmony among them.

“Sarawak is a leading model of unity in diversity as all the various ethnic groups have been able to live with and accept each other for generations,” he added.

Also speaking was Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, who said racial unity had enabled the state to enjoy stability vital for it to grow into what it is today.

Touching on the upcoming general election, Dr Sim said it was time for the people in Kota Sentosa (under Stampin parliamentary constituency) to consider who they should vote for.

“I want the voters to seriously look at us (BN) who can resolve issues and get the job done. Just look at Batu Kawa, most of the issues there are solved,” said the SUPP president and Batu Kawa assemblyman.

He said the welfare of the Chinese community in Sarawak was safeguarded by the state BN led by Abang Johari.

He cited the recognition of Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) and the RM7-million assistance to Chinese medium schools in the state as examples of the state government’s care for the Chinese community.

He believed that with the setting-up of Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), the state would be able to generate more income and be in a better position to help the people.

On the fight to get back Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963, Dr Sim said the state must remain focussed and not be too worried about what was happening politically in Peninsular Malaysia.

“The opposition party before this said that we had the worst prime minister (referring to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad), and now they are making a U-turn and saying otherwise,” said Sim.

Also present at the event were Abang Johari and his wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Morshidi Ghani and community leaders.