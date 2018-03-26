Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA BHARU: There were more fatalities due to drowning than fire last year.

Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Seri Wan Mohd Nor Ibrahim said 700 cases of drowning were recorded throughout the country last year as compared 150 deaths due to fire.

“We are paying serious attention to this (drowning cases) and are regularly conducting campaigns on water safety. The focus is on school goers because the majority of the victims were below 18 years and often times the tragedy happened when they were out on picnics with their families at waterfalls or beaches.

He told this to reporters after presenting excellent service awards and certificates of commendation to 126 officers and men of the department here yesterday.

He added that since January till Saturday, 12 people died due to drowning in Kelantan. — Bernama