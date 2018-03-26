Ng Ah Lek is new Kuching district police chief

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Former Bukit Aman Narcotic Crime Investigation Department (Law/Investigation) deputy director ACP Ng Ah Lek is the new Kuching district police chief (OCPD), effective today.

He replaced SAC Abang Ahmad Abang Julai, who has been promoted to Bukit Aman’s Management Department for Human Resources.

The handing over of duties ceremony was witnessed by State Police Management Department chief SAC Zamani Hamdan at the district headquarters.

“He (Abang Ahmad) had set a benchmark which is very high for me to continue, it will be a challenging task ahead.

“Thus, I hope for the cooperation of all parties involved in keeping the district safe,” said Ng in his speech.

Ng also said he will be focusing on Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun’s ‘back to basics’ initiative, which includes avoiding corruption, combating gambling, organised crime and gangsterism, and intelligence-led policing.