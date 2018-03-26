PBB branches set up election operations room at Nangka Service Centre

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The main operations room for Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Sibu for the 14th general election (GE14) will be set up at the Nangka Service Centre here.

Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee said the operation room would cover PBB Nangka, Bawang Assan and Pelawan branches.

Dr Annuar will head the operation room. Assisting him will be PBB Pelawan branch chairman Abang Mohammad Abang Jes, PBB Nangka branch deputy chairman Abang Abdul Hamid and PBB Bawang Assan branch chairman Romeo Christopher Tegong.

“There will one operation room for PBB P212 to coordinate all the activities of PBB branches for Nangka, Bawang Assan and Pelawan.

“The second level involves the three PBB branches themselves where they will each have their own operations room.

“And finally, it goes down to the ‘ranting’ (sub-branches) level, which have been instructed to activate their operations rooms as soon as possible,” Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Housing and Public Health, told a press conference after chairing a meeting with heads of the three PBB branches here yesterday.

The Nangka assemblyman also informed that the operations room will be manned by the ‘Wanita’, ‘Bapa’ and ‘Pemuda’ wings.

He revealed that PBB Nangka branch has 22 sub-branches, Bawang Assan, seven and Pelawan, six.

According to Dr Annuar, who is PBB vice-president, the meeting also touched on the ‘modus operandi’ during the coming campaign based on the three levels of coordination.

“We are going to coordinate on the activities during the campaign. Among others, our meeting dwelled into the issue of logistics during campaigning,” he added.

Also present were PBB Pelawan Women chief Datin Sharifah Zaidah, PBB Nangka Women chief Sharifah Aminah Syed Junaidi and PBB Nangka Youth information chief Abang Fairul Syarmil, representing PBB Nangka Youth chief Sayed Azmee Wan Junaidi.