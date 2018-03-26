PBB branches want CM to consider candidate of their choice to contest in Sibu

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Three Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) branches here unanimously gave Nangka assemblyman Dr Annuar Rapaee the mandate to propose to the Chief Minister their choice of candidate for Sibu parliamentary constituency.

The three PBB branches are Nangka, Bawang Assan and Pelawan.

“During the meeting this afternoon (yesterday), we also touched on the issue of candidate for P212 Sibu. They (three PBB branches) have given me the mandate to propose to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg whom they want to be their choice of candidate – our choice of candidate.

“Although we don’t have the final say – we will leave it to the wisdom of the Prime Minister or Chief Minister. We do not want to interfere into the affairs of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and United People’s Party (UPP), but 38 per cent of voters in P212 are Bumiputera voters.

“Hence, we feel that we must be consulted on who is the candidate (for Sibu parliamentary seat) as we are going to determine who will win the election (Sibu seat),” Dr Annuar, who is Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research, told a press conference after chairing a meeting with leaders of the three PBB branches here yesterday.

Preferably, the PBB vice president added, the candidate should not be caught up in the controversies and squabbles between SUPP and UPP to prevent any element of sabotage which could affect BN’s chances of capturing the seat.

“If a candidate caught up in the squabbles between both parties is nominated, we fear this might lead to lots of sabotaging from both sides.”

He also said they fully agreed with the Chief Minister that no BN direct candidates would be fielded in the coming parliamentary election.

He added that the candidate must be able to work together with the PBB branches here not only during election, but also after winning the election.

On the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between SUPP and UPP, Dr Annuar said: “We are happy that SUPP and UPP can come to terms.

“Therefore, we hope the MoU will strengthen the cooperation between them, particularly in P212 Sibu,” he said.

Among those present were PBB Pelawan branch chairman Abang Mohammad Abang Jes, PBB Nangka branch deputy chairman Abang Abdul Hamid, PBB Bawang Assan branch chairman Romeo Christopher Tegong, PBB Pelawan Women chief Datin Sharifah Zaidah, PBB Nangka Women chief Sharifah Aminah Syed Junaidi and PBB Nangka Youth information chief Abang Fairul Syarmil, representing PBB Nangka Youth chief Sayed Azmee Wan Junaidi.