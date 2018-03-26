PBDSB urges state govt to resolve issues concerning natives

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) urged the state government to take serious efforts in resolving issues concerning the stateless and the racial status of natives in Sarawak.

Its president Cobbold John Lusoi said since the promises had been made to return Sarawak rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), it is of utmost importance that the state government look into the agendas of the natives and indigenous people of Sarawak.

He believed there were a lot of catching up to do since Article 150 had been lifted.

“We in PBDSB urge the Sarawak government to do their part as soon as possible because all the issues are piling up more and more due to the delay in resolving them,” he said in press statement today.

Cobbold said this when commenting on the news report by The Borneo Post on March 25 that some Baram constituents had expressed their dissatisfaction that their race or ethnicity, particularly those from the Saban and Lakiput ethnic groups, were not officially recognised as Bumiputera.

He said the plight of Orang Asal Saban and Lakiput for not having their racial status recognised as Bumiputera is a surprise to Dayak communities.

He lamented that issue of the indigenous communities in Sarawak, who were recognised as “lain-lain” for the past 54 years instead of a proper term like Dayak or Orang Asal, have been neglected for too long.

“All this while, the Dayak native communities in Sarawak always thought that being recognised under the government’s racial ethnicity of “lain-lain” (would mean that) they are also recognised under Bumiputera status.

“It is a known fact that the native communities in Sarawak are very big, regardless whether (they) are majority or minority,” he said.

Cobbold pointed out that the government had failed the Dayak communities in this particular term of racial description and the doubtful status, when they are supposed to be known as Bumiputera.

He said this is what PBDSB is fighting for, to voice out and call on the state government to resolve the issue ever since.

“A failure to recognise them as Bumiputera will relentlessly provide disadvantages to the minorities like the Saban and Lakiput.

“This is why it is important to have the right people in the State Legislative Assembly and Parliament to represent the native people (in order) to voice out such issues and agendas, especially so many are still left unresolved,” he said.