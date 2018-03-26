‘Proposal to abolish GST by Opposition an irresponsible and populist move’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUBANG PASU: The abolition of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as touted by the Opposition is a populist and irresponsible move, says Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Othman Aziz.

He said he was convinced the opposition would not be able to abolish the tax system because up till now, they do not have an alternative.

“We know that the GST is no mean feat and is not a populist move because it is a tax system that takes into account the expenditure for development and governance, if they say they want to abolish the GST, we want to know where they will get the funds.

“That is why when the World Bank asked where they would get their funds, they could not answer, so they said let them rule first and we would know what to do, that is an irresponsible and illogical statement,” he told reporters when met at a corporate social responsibility programme organised by the Inland Revenue Board at Sekolah Menengah Sains Kubang Pasu, Jerlun, near here yesterday.

Othman urged the public not to be duped by the opposition’s promise to abolish the GST as it had helped the nation during the economic crisis of 2015 -2016. — Bernama