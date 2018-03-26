Quick action snuffs out fuel station fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LAWAS: A pump island nozzle at a Jalan Pantai fuel station caught fire at 3.30pm today, igniting a plastic drum of fuel.

It was a dramatic scene with black smoke billowing out from the station and cars were seen reversing and hurrying to leave the scene.

However, quick action by two workers and a member of the public in responding to the situation with extinguishers helped put out the fire before the arrival of the fire fighters who rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call from the public.

The team of five fire fighters, led by senior officer Mohd Mafri, from the Lawas Fire and Rescue Department inspected the area and later gave the all-clear signal, while congratulating the workers and the public for their quick action.

The department later confirmed it was only a small fire incident.

The smoke was due to the burning of the said plastic fuel drum. A spark from the static electricity of the pump was suspected as the cause of fire.

No one was hurt in the incident.