RM500k fine, 10 years’ jail for fake news under proposed Bill

KUCHING: A maximum RM500,000 fine or up to 10 years’ jail term or both are proposed for those who spread “fake news”, under Putrajaya’s Anti-Fake News Bill 2018.

According to a report by online portal Malaysiakini, the Bill defines “fake news” as “any news, information, data and reports, which is or are wholly or partly false, whether in the form of features, visuals or audio recordings or in any other form capable of suggesting words or ideas”.

“The same hefty penalties also apply those who provide financial assistance or abets the production of “fake news”.

“Section 6 of the bill stipulated that publishers have the obligation to immediately remove “fake news” after “knowing or having reasonable grounds to believe that such publication contains fake news,” said the report.

In addition, the Bill also prescribes extra-territorial application to both foreigners and Malaysian citizens, as long as the content involved Malaysia.

The law also included provisions to allow for the application of a court order, on an ex-parte basis, for the removal of materials deemed to be “fake news”.

Failure to comply will result in a maximum RM100,000 fine.