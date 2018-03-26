RRSS, RiamTec to be first education institutions with own cashless system

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS) and Riam Institute of Technology (RiamTec) will be collaborating with United Overseas Bank (UOB) to become the country’s first education institution with its own cashless system.

RRSS chief operating officer Datuk Dr Fong Onn Min said the implementation of such a system would be the first step in educating students on a cashless system.

“China is leading the world with its widely-used WeChat Pay that has created a convenient easy payment system. Even street traders use the cashless system due to its safe and easy payment.

“Seeing the opportunity that the system can offer, we have taken the initiative to implement it in our school.

“The pipeline is that students will each be given a card to be use at the canteen to purchase food, and also to buy textbooks as well as to pay for their school fees. We are delighted and looking forward to the implementation of the new system as it would cut down the worries of students carrying large sums of money to school,” he said yesterday.

Fong said that parents would also be able to better understand their children’s expenses during the school session.

He stressed that education on cashless payment would be an ongoing effort to enable students to use the system in a responsible manner.

A representative from UOB was invited to the school yesterday to brief teachers and students on the advantages and benefits of a cashless system.