State crime index down 12 per cent in first three months

KUCHING: The state crime index recorded a decrease of 12 per cent from Jan 1 to March 22 this year compared to the same period in 2017.

State deputy police commissioner Datuk Pahlawan Dzuraidi Ibrahim said there were 1,285 crime cases reported in the first three months of this year as opposed to 1,466 cases reported in the same period last year.

“The figure shows a decrease of 181 cases, or 12 per cent. The cases involve violent crimes, property crimes and narcotics,” he told a press conference after officiating the 211th Police Day celebration at the state police headquarters here yesterday.

On violent crime cases, he said there was a decrease of one case, from 203 between Jan 1 and March 22 last year to 202 this year.

“However, there is an increase in several categories under violent crimes such as gang robbery without weapons, which saw an increase of five cases, murder (three cases), robbery without weapons (two cases) and armed gang robbery (two cases).”

As for property crimes, Dzuraidi said there was a decrease of 14 per cent, or 1,083 cases, between Jan 1 to March 22 this year compared to 1,263 cases for the same three-month period last year.

He also cited a report from the Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department which reported a total of 135 arrests out of 75 cases for the supply category from January to March 2018, compared to 122 arrests out of 88 cases in the same period last year, marking an increase of 10.66 per cent.