Strong bond with community sees big drop in crime, says Miri OCPD

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The district recorded a significant 14.6 per cent drop in its crime index in 2017 – from 1,145 cases in 2016 to 978 last year.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Siah said the success in bringing down the crime index was due to the strong cooperation between police and the community.

“We have carried out various crime prevention programmes that aim to bring us closer to the local community in order to encourage involvement and cooperation in fighting crime. These programmes have thus far received good support from all communities in Miri,” he said during the 211th Police Day celebration here yesterday.

In addition to bringing down the crime index, Lim disclosed that police have also increased the solving rate of cases – from 38.4 per cent in 2016 to 45.9 per cent last year.

“As for the issue of narcotics here, we have made RM2.36 million worth of drug seizures in 2017 compared to only RM283,000 the previous year,” he added.

The ceremony also saw six police personnel receive their promotion stripes.

Eddy Riang and Shahri Bin were promoted to Sergeant Major, while Sandy Ating, Ranyis Sengka and Bunsu Rayong were promoted to the rank of sergeant.