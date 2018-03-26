Tabung Haji ready to use Smart Haj system – Azeez

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BALING: The Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) is ready to adopt any upgrading initiatives to improve Haj services, including the Smart Haj system to be rolled out by the Saudi Arabian Government, beginning this year.

Chairman, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim said that a special force had been set up to make all necessary preparations for that purpose.

“We always welcome and support any efforts to upgrade the haj pilgrim facilities by Saudi Arabia and for the Smart Haj initiative, we have done necessary preparations to smoothen the process in Malaysia and Saudi Arabia,” he told reporters after handing over the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) vouchers here yesterday.

He said among the elements of the Smart Haj was the use of the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) during passport inspection.

“The system will reduce the waiting time at the airport from two hours or even up to 18 hours to 30 minutes,” he said.

Abdul Azeez said the Saudi Arabian Government was also planning to implement the E-Haj visa across the globe this year, following a successful pilot project in Malaysia.

“It is an honour to the Malaysian pilgrims when selected as a test case for the Proof of Concept system for pre-clearance prior to their departure for the kingdom.

“In fact, Saudi Haj and Umrah Ministry gave Tabung Haji an excellent 9.5 out of 10 and I hope it will continue,” he explained.

Abdul Azeez urged all potential pilgrims to immediately respond to the offer letter because TH had to submit all relevant documents and visa applications before this Ramadan. — Bernama