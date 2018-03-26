‘Uptown night mart to open before Ramadan’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The uptown night market at Taman Selera Harmoni Food Court — touted to be the first of its kind here — is expected to open before Ramadan.

In disclosing this, Assistant Minister of Housing and Public Health Dr Annuar Rapaee, said the sheltered trading spot would house 26 stalls.

“We do not allow cooking. So, traders can only sell dried food like cakes and biscuits besides merchandise items. They will trade three nights weekly from Friday till Sunday. We allow them to open until midnight for the convenience of the public visiting the food court,” he told reporters when met at the showing of Dragon Ball Super Marathon at the food court here on Saturday night.

According to Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister for Education and Technological Research, a discussion takes place today to sort out the details. He pointed out that the uptown night market is similar to that of the usual ‘pasar malam’. However the uptown night market is better organised.

The Nangka assemblyman said the objective of the uptown night market is to spruce up the ambience at Taman Selera Harmoni Food Court.

“It is to complement the existing hawkers at the food court by luring more visitors. In that way, when people check out the uptown night market, they will also grab something to eat at the food court. So, it is a win-win situation,” he noted.

Among those present were Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth Exco member Abdul Ghani Sulhi and Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu Muslim Traders Association chairman Abdul Taib Rosli.