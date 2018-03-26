UTK and VAT 69 to be expanded — Fuzi

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Special Action Unit (UTK) and VAT 69 Commando of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will be expanded and the number of their members increased, said Inspector-General of Police.

He said these had been approved by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and a policy paper on the matter had been sent to the central agency and being considered by the Chief-Secretary to the Government.

“Currently, UTK and VAT 69 only have over 400 members and the new addition will be made in two to three years. UTK and VAT 69 will continue their legacy and PDRM is enhancing their capability,” he told a media conference after the 211th Police Day Memorial Parade at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here yesterday.

In another development, Mohamad Fuzi said the seven suspects who were detained on suspicion of planning attacks on non-Muslim houses of worship, as well as kidnap and murder of members of the police force, had specified their target.

He said they also targeted on state (IPK) and district (IPD) police headquarters.

“As such, I have instructed all IPK and IPD to enhance their patrol and security,” he added. — Bernama