Youth machinery the frontrunner of BN’s battle in GE14

KUCHING: The Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth machinery will be the frontrunner of the coalition’s battle towards ensuring a huge victory in the coming 14th General Election (GE14).

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said as a leader who has previously lead the Youth wing, he is well aware of the capability of the youths.

“The youths are tough; they have perseverance and are willing to face challenges.

“They are also our future leaders and together we will fight and move towards success,” he said when launching the state-level BN Sarawak Youth machinery at Satok Sports Complex here today.

Around 1,500 members from BN component parties’ youth wings attended the launch which led Abang Johari to expressed how impressed he was with the “sea of blue” that welcomed him upon his arrival.

“From your chants of ‘Armada’, I am confident that BN will win big this coming general election.

“This ‘sea of blue’ will be the one bulldozing its way through to give BN it’s huge win,” he stressed.

As the state BN chairman, Abang Johari said he no doubt hoped for the best results come election.

“With your support, BN can win at least 28 out of the 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak in the 14th General Election.”

During the launch, he also announced Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas as state BN machinery operations director for the 14th General Election.

Also present were Uggah, Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, and BN Sarawak Youth chief Gerald Rentap Jabu.