1,690 sign up for MIV programme since launch in Feb 2016

KUCHING: A total of 1,690 individuals have signed up for the Malaysia ICT Volunteer (MIV) programme since its launch in Lundu in February 2016.

The programme aims at coordinating the resources of volunteers to help various communities in identified localities in works that focus on the utilisation of information and communications technology (ICT) tools and ICT development in society.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) pointed out yesterday that most of the MIV were fresh graduates.

It believes that the experiences acquired during the MIV programme had added value to the resume of these fresh graduates.

“They have also improved their communication skills and gained confidence when interacting with the local communities.

“The MIV programme is tailored to build an eco-system or platform that continuously interacts and empowers Malaysians to promote sustainable digital literacy development and offers continuous nurturing to support the Smart Digital Nation initiative,” said MCMC in a statement issued during a ‘MIV with School 2018’ workshop held at the Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce auditorium of Batu Lintang Teachers Training Institute here.

The commission believes that the programme could develop competent digital citizens who would be capable of, among others, producing ICT applications and services.

According to MCMC, there are four types of MIV programmes – MIV with School, MIV with Community, MIV with IHE (Institutions of Higher Education) and MIV with IIV (International ICT Volunteers).

It said that these programmes offered opportunities to people from all walks of life to volunteer their skills and share their knowledge and experience with the local community.

Individuals who are 18 and above, having a strong interest in ICT-based volunteerism and a diploma, preferably in the areas of ICT, are welcome to join the MIV programme.

Retirees, professionals, college or university students, civil servants or employees from the private sector can also become an MIV.

Registration as an MIV can be done online via http://miv.mcmc.gov.my/en/application/registration/.

For more information, browse miv.mcmc.gov.my, ‘Malaysia ICT Volunteer’ on Fcebook or Instagram ‘MalaysiaICTVolunteer’ or email to: miv@cmc.gov.my.