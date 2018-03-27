Agencies hold ICT workshop for teachers from Kuching, Padawan, Samarahan

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Some 200 teachers from 80 primary and secondary schools in Kuching, Padawan and Samarahan attended a ‘Malaysia ICT Volunteers (MIV) with School 2018’ workshop here yesterday.

The workshop, which was a collaboration between Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and

the Ministry of Education, aimed at equipping teachers with ICT knowledge and skills in line with the National Education Blueprint to transform the country’s education system.

According to MCMC Community Engagement Department director Hashimah Hashim, the MIV programme is ultimately expected to benefit as many as over 10,000 schools in the country.

“We are in the process of reaching out to schools, students and even parents. The first phase of this MIV programme will go on until 2020.

“By 2020, we will do a survey on the entire programme to determine the impact on not just schools but also the whole community,” she told a press conference at the Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce auditorium of Batu Lintang Teachers Training Institute here.

The MIV with School 2018 in Sarawak was the third of its kind held in the country this year. Similar events took place in Kedah and Penang on March 13 and 14, respectively.

Hashimah said the MIV with School programme was meant to advocate positive attitude among students as well as parents when using ICT (information and communications technology).

She added that it also played a role in ensuring that young individuals did not get carried away when browsing the Internet.

“Towards this end, we hope that students will be more mindful with the usage of ICT while having the knowledge necessary to handle scammers and hackers.”

With her at the conference were assistant director of Education Media and Innovation Unit of the Education Technology Division Sarawak Mohd Meeraj Abdul Rahman and SMK Sungai Maong History teacher Voon Khing Siong.

Meeraj pointed out that the MIV would become ambassadors who should bring about positive change to how Malaysians utilised ICT in this 21st century.

He said the MIV programme also served as a campaign to inculcate the right values among students.

To Voon, the MIV programme represented a good initiative of the government to disseminate ICT know-how and skills among teachers who would pass them on to their students.

He said SMK Sungai Maong could play a role in showing other schools in the region how to leverage on ICT to enhance learning as well as to guide students to use ICT in a wise and responsible manner.

Voon added that the school could also organise some activities to engage not just students but also parents so as to heighten public awareness.