Ahmad Zahid dismisses opposition claims of bankrupt government

TAMPIN: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today dismissed claims by the political opposition that the government was bankrupt.

He said the government’s strong financial position was reflected in the announcements of allocations all this while for the well-being of the people.

“These announcements are a manifestation of the good relations between the elected representatives and the state and federal governments which are from the same party,” he said, adding that the allocations were not bribes.

He said the government would be unable to provide allocations if it was bankrupt, if debts were rising, and if the GST (goods and services tax) was used to make payments to 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Berhad), as alleged.

Ahmad Zahid spoke at a meet-the-people session in the Tampin parliamentary constituency. Also present were Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Tampin MP Datuk Seri Shaziman Abu Mansor.

Citing the allocations approved today for the Gemencheh and Gemas state constituencies, for the construction of a sports complex and a bridge, respectively, Ahmad Zahid said this would not have happened if the government was bankrupt.

“If the government is bankrupt, how could I have approved RM5 million for the sports complex (in Gemencheh) and RM3.5 million for the bridge (in Gemas)? The government is not bankrupt, the government has money and the government wants to help the people,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, said the government was sensitive to the issues the people were concerned about, such as the cost of living, education and security.

He said that as a responsible government, it had addressed and was addressing these issues.

“The cost of living, for example. The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak) and I are aware of this. It was for this reason that we approved the National Cost-of-Living Action Council,” he said. – Bernama