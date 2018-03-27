Always take care of your health — Deputy Resident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: Maintaining good health is most important in life, participants of a celebration to mark ‘World Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Day’ at the Civic Centre here were told recently.

Thus, they should always take care of their health by practising a good lifestyle and going for medical check-up regularly, Deputy Kapit Resident in charge of social development, Belayong Piok, said when officiating at the celebration.

He reminded that people should take their medication as prescribed by the doctor and take precautions to prevent themselves from getting diseases.

“A lot of us do not understand the importance of health and fitness. If we don’t look after own health who else will take care of us,” he said.

He congratulated Kapit Health Office in collaboration with Kapit Health Clinic and Kapit Hospital for successfully organising the celebration.

In reminding the people to take care of their own health, Anti-Tuberculosis Association Sarawak (Atas) president Datin Louise Luncha Kayan, in her speech, also reminded that ‘Prevention is better than cure’.

She said she was glad to note that the number of tuberculosis patients in Kapit was decreasing.

She, however, advised the Health Department to collaborate with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to pass the message of the importance of personal hygiene to all strata of society, including rural communities.

“Use social media platforms like Facebook, WeChat and WhatsApp to spread the message,” she suggested.

The theme of the celebration was ‘Wanted: Leaders for a TB-Free World, You can make history. End TB’.

Tuberculosis is among the top ten killers. It is curable when detected early with proper medication.

The objective of the celebration was to create public awareness of tuberculosis and the importance of seeking proper treatment to end the disease.

The activities included colouring contest, radio talk, exhibition and question and answer

session.