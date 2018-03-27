Anti-Fake News Bill to prevent misuse of social media – Abdul Karim

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: PBB vice president Datuk Karim Abdul Rahman Hamzah believed that once the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 is passed, it will prevent social media from being misused by unscrupulous individual or organisation to intentionally spread untrue and fake news.

He pointed out that some forms of curbing fake news need to be introduced because nowadays it is easy to disseminate news and information through the many new forms of media, especially in social media.

“This new Bill should not be seen as curtailing freedom of speech as that is not what it is meant to be. Its introduction is to stop ‘fake and untrue’ news by individual or organisation who knows that the information being disseminated are false and yet they (make it viral).”

Abdul Karim, who is also Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports, said members of the public need not worry much about this new Bill.

“Only those who are unscrupulous and wanting to create alarm by disseminating false news now need to worry.

“In a way, the public will be more cautious and careful when providing and spreading information and news,” he said.