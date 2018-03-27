Briton climber succumbs to fall injuries

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A 50-year-old climber from the United Kingdom (UK) died after an alleged fall while climbing Mount Mulu here yesterday.

The deceased, known as Nigel Bevan, had climbed Mount Mulu with four other tourists and a guide.

Bevan was believed to have fallen and injured his head and waist.

In a statement from the State Fire and Rescue Operation Centre, it received an email at 9.07pm last night from Park Manager Hein Gertsner that a tourist from the UK was in critical condition at the peak of Pinnacle Trail.

Bevan later died due to his injuries.

Mulu SAR team, comprising 21 people, trekked to the Pinnacle trail to bring the deceased down.

A Bomba air unit was then despatched to Mulu and transported the deceased to Miri Hospital from Mulu in a helicopter.

The helicopter landed in Miri Hospital at 9.35am today.