Canada plans to receive more immigrants with bold initiative

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

OTTAWA: Canada plans to welcome more immigrants over the next three years in an unprecedented initiative at a time when other countries are closing their doors and borders, said the Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants (CAPIC).

Its CEO, Dory Jade said the ambitious multi-year immigration policy will see a high intake that Canada continues to be perceived favourably as an immigrant destination by those seeking to resettle for economic or socio-political reasons.

‘’Unlike some western countries which have slammed the brakes on immigration intake, Canada goes the opposite direction, upholding the age-old tradition that immigration strengthens all facets of Canadian life, in which successive waves of newcomers had developed and built up the country in past decades.

“Our socio-economic dynamics leaves the Canadian government no choice but to bring more immigrants to sustain the country’s growth. This is the reality facing any government, Liberal or otherwise.”

Jade foresees Canada increasing its immigrant intake from the economic classes, which includes investors, workers, and skilled young entrepreneurs, and fostering a much younger labour force.

‘’Since 2015, the population growth has been due exclusively to immigration. Economic stability and growth depend on a solid immigration policy. “After all, the Canada we know today was built by immigrants,” he told Bernama in an interview.

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Ahmed Hussen, who arrived as a Somali refugeesaid immigration has been a driving force in Canada’s progress.

Immigration would continue to be a cornerstone of Canada’s success as it has had an immeasurable effect on the country and that “we are emphatically and unapologetically taking the opposite approach.

The new intiative builds on the historically high immigration levels and would benefit all Canadians simnce immigrants contribute to economic growth and keep the country at the forefront of the global economy.

For 2018, Canada plans to welcome 310,000 permanent residents to Canada and this number would increase to 330,000 in 2019 and to 340,000 in 2020.

“This will move us towards one percent of the population. This plan will result in the most ambitious immigration levels in recent Canadian history,” Hussen said.

Canada’s population today stands at 36 million with both English and French as official languages.

In 2016 the top 10 source countries were the Philippines, India, China, Iran, Pakistan, the United States, Syria, the United Kingdom, France, and South Korea.

There is a significant Malaysian presence across Canadian cities.

Canada has resettled 50,000 refugees from Syria and also assisted refugees during the Vietnam and the Kosovo crises.

Meanwhile, Ontario Immigration Minister Laura Albanese said the province supports the introduction of the multi-year immigration initiative to strengthen the growing economy.

Ontario is home to Canada’s largest city Toronto and its national capital Ottawa. – Bernama