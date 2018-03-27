Sarawak 

Civil servant claims trial to rape of teenage girl

SIBU: A civil servant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here yesterday to four charges of raping a teenage girl.

Jana Tega, 41, also pleaded not guilty to four charges of committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature against the 15-year-old girl.

He is accused of committing the offences at different locations between Dec 26, 2016 and April 16 last year. He was charged under Section 376(1) and Section 377B of the Penal Code, both of which carry a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Judge Caroline Bee Majanil granted Jana a cash bail of RM6,000 in two sureties for all the charges, and fixed pre-trial case management for April 26.

