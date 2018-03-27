Community College Sibu ready to welcome new trainees

KUCHING: The newly-established Community College Sibu branch at Campus Park, Jalan Wawasan in Sibu will officially receive its first intake of trainees next month.

This was disclosed by Community College Kuching director Jemien Ental during his courtesy call on Minister of International Trade and e-Commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh at the latter’s office here yesterday.

With Jemien were his deputy director Wan Khazlina Wan Mohamed and the college’s recruitment officer Emirudziawati Juni.

The delegates told Wong – also Second Finance Minister – that the college in Sibu would provide short courses on various domestic and skills-based areas like sewing, handicraft-making, cake-making and decoration, culinary, hair-trimming and styling, as well as manufacturing of ‘keropok lekor’ – a type of traditional fish-based snack, local chips and crackers, and home-made chocolate.

For a start, the college would conduct a certified tourist guide course for school-leavers, with a subsidised fee structure. Preparations for the launch ceremony, slated for April 9 this year, were also discussed during the courtesy call.

In his remarks, Wong said he was grateful to the Ministry of Higher Education for approving the setting up the state’s seventh Community College in Bawang Assan, where he is the assemblyman.

He said the college would definitely benefit the local community in obtaining skills-based technical and vocational training.

At present, there is a Community College branch each in Kuching, Bau, Santubong, Betong, Sarikei and Miri.

What do you think of this story? Angry ( 0% )

Sad ( 0% )

Nothing ( 0% )

Interesting ( 0% )

Great ( 0% )