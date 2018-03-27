Duo to stand trial over sun bear body parts

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Two men will stand trial on July 4-5 at the Sessions Court here for allegedly having the body parts of a Malayan sun bear.

Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamed set the date for the trial of Jupilin Mojungkat, 41, and Morin Masain, 28, who were jointly charged with possessing four paws and a gallbladder of the animal at a food court at Asia City here at 11.45am on August 20, 2016.

The Malayan sun bear or its scientific name Helarctos Malayanus, is an endangered species which is fully protected under the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997.

Both the accused persons face a charge under Section 41(1) of the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997, which carries a fine of up to RM50,000 or a jail term of up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

During their first arraignment, the accused persons were granted a RM10,000 bail each with one local surety, pending disposal of their case.

During yesterday’s proceedings, the first accused, who was represented by counsel Ram Singh, failed to turn up in court for their case management.

However, his bailor was present in court to explain that the first accused, who stays in the outskirts, could not manage to come to court as there was flood at his village.

Prosecuting officer Abdul Karim Dakog from the Wildlife Department prosecuted while counsel Aaron Mah stood in for Ram while the second accused was unrepresented.