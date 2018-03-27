EC urged to clarify status of voters over 95 years old

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak is seeking clarification from the Election Commission (EC) on the status of voters above 95 years old whose names are still in the electoral roll.

PKR Stampin branch deputy youth chief Jeffery Mok Hui Chung said if these voters are no longer alive, their names should be struck out immediately to ensure a clean and fair electoral roll.

He said that a few PKR members, including himself, have gone to the EC office here last week to get a copy of the latest fourth quarter 2017 electoral roll for Miri parliamentary seat. To their surprise, they found out that there are 146 eligible voters aged 95 years old and above, and 113 eligible voters aged 100 years old and above.

“The oldest voter we can find in Miri parliamentary seat is 116 years old and the question here is that what are the status of all these voters. Are they still alive?

“We are not challenging on the authenticity of the eligibility of all these voters but we urge the EC to do a proper and prudent screening through the voters list before the next general election to ensure that the electoral process is clean,” he told a press conference at PKR Stampin office here today.

Mok said this screening process should have been done long before this eleventh hour to election.

He believed that if this matter is left unattended, there would be a high chance that these voters will be included into the coming general election and such list might be used by some irresponsible parties for reasons best known to themselves.

“As we do acknowledge that some of our senior citizens can live a long life but the number of them living to over a hundred years old with one as old as 116 years old is too hard to believe,” he said.