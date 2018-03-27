Ensure Sadong Jaya remain BN stronghold, Awg Tengah tells PBB election machinery

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SADONG JAYA: The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak (PBB) election machinery here is urged to ensure that the Batang Sadong parliamentary constituency remain a stronghold for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the upcoming 14th general election.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan told them that they should give continuous support to

BN and its candidate in the area.

“With the given support, we (BN) will be able to provide the best services to the people,” he said when launching the Sadong Jaya village expansion project yesterday.

Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources, further reminded the people to not be easily hoodwinked by certain individuals during the election campaign period.

According to him, there were rumours claiming that the BN government did not care for the welfare of the people.

“These claims are not true as the government has mooted and carried out a lot of projects which is to help and bring changes to the people, including those living in the rural areas,” he added.

He cited Sadong Jaya as an example, which has been experiencing rapid growth under the BN government such as the building of road networks to connect the villagers.

The state government, he added, was also in the midst of constructing coastal roads to ensure those living along the coast have access to main roads.

“These are what the government is doing for the benefit of the people, especially those who are living in the rural areas to ensure that they are able to live comfortably,” he added.

The event was attended by Assistant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Sadong Jaya assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo, Stakan assemblyman Dato Sri Ali Mahmud, Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris and Sarawak Land and Survey Department deputy director Abdullah Julaihi