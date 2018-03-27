Halatuju master plan encompasses key competitive sectors – Musa

SANDAKAN: Sabah needs to have direction, goals and a new economic model in order to compete nationally and regionally.

Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman said that after further research, the Halatuju master plan was introduced which encompasses key sectors with significant competitiveness, namely tourism, agriculture and manufacturing as well as human capital development.

“In line with the Halatuju, we intensify the implementation of the socio-economic development agenda and strengthen the good and close ties between the State Government and the Federal Government, two very significant matters for economic progress.

“We will continue to work together to strengthen Malaysia and ensure Sabahans benefit from various development programs. We want to emphasize that it is our policy to continue to voice out the rights and interests of the people and Sabah in our way and approach, that is through negotiations and discussions.

“Sabah needs to be developed in some matters such as human capital development, capacity building, recovery of economic leakage, creation of new industries and value-adding, and most importantly, the implementation of good governance and delivery systems for people to progress systematically. This is my point of view, without denying the progress made by previous leaders,” he said when speaking at the Congress of Unions of Employees in Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs) gathering held at Sri Libaran Hall here yesterday.

Also present were Cuepacs Malaysia president Datuk Haji Azih bin Muda, Cuepacs Sabah chairman Maiman Muntial, State Secretary Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman and Sabah Federal Secretary Datuk Nor Rizan Bin Mohd Thani.

Musa stressed that the State Government has always maintained close ties and strong co-operation with the Federal Government.

“Thank you to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Najib Tun Abdul Razak for always listening to our voices by channeling huge allocations for the socio-economic development of the State. While much of the development has been achieved, there is still more to be done especially in terms of infrastructure development and public facilities.

“Sabah needs a bigger allocation from the Federal Government to further improve public amenities such as hospitals and government clinics, schools and universities. The construction of the Pan Borneo Highway is clear proof of how strong the relationship is between the State and Federal Governments,” he added.

Speaking to over 1,000 employees who attended the gathering, Musa thanked Cuepacs for its significant role in taking care of employees’ welfare.

“Cuepacs can be one of the best platforms. I have been notified that Cuepacs is always working closely with the State Public Service Department (JPAN). Not only that, I want the cooperation and relationship to be formalized not only with JPAN, but also through the Cuepacs annual meeting with me as the head of government,” he added.

Musa also said that without the support and hard work of civil servants, Sabah will not be at the level of achievement and success today.