Jokowi: Do not “Schooled” land certificate to buy car

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BANJARMASIN, S Kalimantan: President Joko Widodo reminded people who already have a certificate of land not to send it to school. What he meant is make it as collateral to obtain a loan from a bank, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“Certificate should not be sent to school to buy a car,” said Jokowi in Banjarbaru, Monday.

He was speaking when submitting the land certificate at Rudy Resnawan Sports Hall (GOR). According to Jokowi, if you already have a land certificate some owners sometimes want “schooled”.

“Be prudent if you borrow money in the bank, calculate first whether you afford to pay the mortgage,” he cautioned.

President Jokowi reminded citizens to be wiser in using the land certificates that have been given by the government.

“It’s okay if you make business or investment capital, so the money to be saved little by little to buy a car. Do not borrow money in the bank to buy a car or things of a pleasure,” he said.

The land certification program, said Jokowi, as the government’s move to reduce land dispute issues that often occur in all corners of the archipelago.

“If there is legality held, other parties will not be able to claim haphazardly,” he said.

The Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning (ATR) or Head of the National Land Agency (BPN) Sofyan Djalil reported, as many as 3,650 land certificates submitted. Residents who receive came from Banjarmasin, Banjarbaru, Banjar District, Barito Kuala District and Tanah Laut District.

“Throughout the year 2017 in South Kalimantan there are 130,000 certificates have been submitted, while the year 2018 is targeted there are 180,000 certificates,” he said.

South Kalimantan Governor H Sahbirin Noor thanked President Jokowi who continues to move throughout Indonesia tirelessly for the acceleration of development in this country.