Kudat villages next to dam thirsting for water – Teo

KOTA KINABALU: Minister Special Tasks Datuk Seri Panglima Teo Chee Kang has urged the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKLW) to quickly implement the supply of water to rural area projects in Kudat without further delay.

In particular, the following two projects, namely the extention of water piping system to Kampung Limau-Limauan project which also covers Kampung Parapat Laut, Kampung Malaman and Kampung Milau; and supply of water project to Kampung Suangpai.

“It is extremely frustrating for the villagers in Kampung Limau-Limauan, Kampung Parapat Laut, Kampung Malaman and Kampung Milau that they are not able to enjoy treated water from taps although their villages are located next to Milau dam cum water treatment plant.”

Teo, who is also Tanjong Kapor assemblyman, said he had actually raised this issue in the State Assembly and proposed for such project during his first term as backbencher.

However, he said water pipes were only laid till part of Kampung Malaman.

“When I checked with the Economy Planning Unit via the Prime Minister’s office in March last year, I was given a written reply that RM21,000,000 was already approved and it was expected to be tendered in October 2017.

“It is a great disappointment to me, even more so to the villagers that the tender process is still not completed till today.

“I remember that KKLW Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri had also announced the approval for this project when he officiated the Umno Kudat annual general meeting last year,” he said in a statement yesterday.

As for Kampung Suangpai, Teo said water could not reach the village as pressure is not strong enough due to the altitude.

Therefore, he said there is a need to build a booster pump station, an elevated water tank, a balancing tank and also to expand the water distribution network.

“When I checked with the relevant authority last year, I was told that the RM10,000,000 project could start by December 2017.”

In a meeting with the Secretary General of KKLW, Datuk Borhan Dolah in his Putrajaya office on March 23, 2018, Teo was glad to be given the confirmation that the designs were being finalised, the tender process for both projects will be completed by April or early May this year, and work can start soon thereafter.

“Besides expressing my gratitude to the secretary general, I also impressed upon him that these two projects must be treated as top priorities as the villagers have been enduring the lack of treated water all these years.”